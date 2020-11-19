HDMI audio not working Recalbox x86 (Optiplex 390)
Thanks for such an amazing program and community. This is a first time build, and while I tried retropie I simply love the superior ease of use with Recalbox and am so happy with my Raspi 4 build that I decided to try to upgrade to an x86 machine.
Specifically I have
Recalbox x86_64 bit
SSD 240gb
Dell Optiplex 390 mobo
G630 CPU (lga 1155)
GTX 750 GPU
It outputs to an older monitor just fine, but the audio isn't coming in. I tried the audio jacks on the mobo and it works just fine, and I would consider the work around of just plugging a cable between the audio jack on the pc and the monitor, but the interference is very noticeable and makes the audio unbearable.
I'm thinking there is a conflict between the built in sound card on the Dell Optiplex motherboard and Recalbox?
I searched for a config file to switch the audio to HDMI=2 to force the audio to the HDMI but I didn't see a config.txt file like you would with a retropie build. Is there something that is equivalent?
Thank you for any help you are willing to give.
You should give a try at this method, that could help you
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21453/recalbox-7-plus-de-son-en-hdmi-pc64/44