RPI4 Long Black Screen on boot from SSD

Hello everyone,

I finally managed to get my RPI4 booting from a SSD via USB and everything works fine but the boot time is insanely long.

It just shows the Bootloader Screen first, then it goes to a black Screen for at least 3 minutes and then shows the Splash-Screen or the "creating share" Screen depending on if its the first boot after burning the Image or not.

I already tried downloading and burning the latest Image multiple times but its the same every time.

There are no ROM's loaded onto the SSD other than the ones that came pre-installed and booting from a microSD card works flawlessly.

If you have any Ideas, Help would be greatly appreciated!