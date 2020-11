Today I have burned the Recalbox 7.01 and I cannot pair my Xbox One S Controller. It is shown in the BT devices list, but when I select my controller always I get the same error:

UNABLE TO PAIR CONTROLLER

I have checked with two different Xbox One S controllers, and they properly work by USB cable, but I cannot connect them via BT.

Before, I always have played with these controllers vua BT... Any idea?