iBuffalo SNES USB Gamepad problems in RB 7.0x

  • jonas

    Hi

    The iBuffalo SNES Classic USB Gamepad was working out-of-the-box with Recalbox 6.0 and previous releases.
    With 7.0x, we plug it and... all six buttons are OK, but the D-pad is not recognised and does not work anymore. I had to plug an USB keyboard and manually configure the gamepad to get its D-pad back.
    I guess someone forgot mapping the D-pad? Is there something I can do to fix the problem myself?

    My thanks to the RB team for all their efforts in putting together this great piece of software.

    Regards

    Jonas

