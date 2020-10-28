Trouble installing rclone
Adrian Ubed Matta
Hi,
i tried to install rclone in recalbox 7.0.1 but when i change permissions in a file the change is not applied.
im in the shared filesystem.
In addition, i want change the rw permisions in all filesystems forever, how can do this?
Secamfr
@Adrian-Ubed-Matta Hi, share partition is exfat, so you can't use permissions on it
You must install rclone in system partition /usr/bin/ or /recalbox/share_init/
Adrian Ubed Matta
@Secamfr said in Trouble installing rclone:
/recalbox/share_init/
thanks, but i have more troubles.
unzip -o -j -d rclone-tmp rclone.zip
Archive: rclone.zip
error: invalid zip file with overlapped components (possible zip bomb)
i cant unzip any file
acris
you need to unzip before transfert.
Cyril92
Great Idea I see new features to easily transfer / save games to the cloud. New feature for RB 8.X ?
acris
Hello
