8bitdo M30 2.4Ghz doesn't detect left/right axis

  • leolobato

    Hello,

    It feels great to go back to Recalbox 7.0.1 now that it has official Raspberry Pi 4 support, so I'm setting up a new install.

    When I plug the USB dongle for my 8bitdo M30 2.4ghz controller to the Raspberry Pi, emulationstation (or Kodi) will detect it as "6B Controller", which is expected.

    But when I am assigning the buttons, it will detect up/down as axis 1 (also as expected) but won't register left/right (which was supposed to be axis 0) at all.

    I am successfully using this controller on:

    1. On a Raspberry Pi 3 running RetroPie, I can get it detected as "6B Controller" and working without issues. up/down are axis 1 and left/right are axis 0.
    2. On a Mac I can confirm it is also detected as a "6B controller" and when I move up/down and left/right, it is using the axis 4 and 3.

    I've already confirmed the controller is at the latest firmware and, as far as I know, there is not a way to change it's "mode" to Android or anything similar.

    Any ideas?

    Thanks!

  • Zing
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @leolobato See if this helps:

