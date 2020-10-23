Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
How to setup 6-button controller?
-
TOMillr last edited by
I‘ve bought a number of SEGA-style 6-button controllers like the retro-bit Saturn bluetooth controller or the M30 by 8BitDo.
Since both EmulationStation and RetroArch basically assume a SNES/PS-style 4-button layout, how is one to get those 6-button controllers to work properly with the available SEGA emulators?
I‘ve already tried mapping the Z and C buttons to L1/R1 or L2/R2. But depending on which SEGA emulator I‘ve tried, I never got the buttons to work as intended.
-
acris
Hello you need to map L1 R1 on 5th and 6th button and/or L2 R2 on trigger buttton