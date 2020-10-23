How to setup 6-button controller?

I‘ve bought a number of SEGA-style 6-button controllers like the retro-bit Saturn bluetooth controller or the M30 by 8BitDo.

Since both EmulationStation and RetroArch basically assume a SNES/PS-style 4-button layout, how is one to get those 6-button controllers to work properly with the available SEGA emulators?

I‘ve already tried mapping the Z and C buttons to L1/R1 or L2/R2. But depending on which SEGA emulator I‘ve tried, I never got the buttons to work as intended.