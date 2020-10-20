Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
Game list visibility after delete roms
Space81
hello guys, with version 6.1.1 if I deleted a rom from any system, after the restart of ES the rom was not visible in the menu, while now I am forced to manually modify the gamelist.xml; do you know why?