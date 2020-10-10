ResidualVM/ScummVM merged

Hello,

Here is an extract from the ScummVM news:

Oct 9, 2020: A merger

Posted by sev, aquadran

“Sorry for the wait Mr. Flores, I’m ready to take you now”– Grim Fandango.

Today is a special day, special in a number of ways. First of all, we hit a milestone with 19 years of ScummVM. Our first-ever public release, ScummVM version 0.0.1, happened on October 8th, 2001. And second, something else finally happened, something which has been in the talks for a long time: The ScummVM project is officially merging with the ResidualVM project.

For a long time ScummVM limited itself to 2D point-and-click adventure games, and so ResidualVM was born as a sister project to support 3D games. But from now on, there will be no more confusion about which project a game belongs to. ScummVM now embraces adventure games and RPGs, whether they are 2D or 3D, point-and-click or not. It is a natural step for both projects which have been developed alongside each other and cross-pollinating each other with ideas, patches and design decisions. Moreover, several developers belonged to both projects.

With this merger, ScummVM adds several games to our supported list: Grim Fandango, Escape from Monkey Island, Myst III - Exile, The Longest Journey and an unfinished engine for In Cold Blood, as well as Wintermute 3D engine.

We’re excited to embrace most of the ResidualVM team and will continue development together.

Of course, there are still more things to do and, in the coming weeks, you will see more project resources merging like forums, wikis, etc.

Stay tuned and go 3D!