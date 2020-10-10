Cannot flash Recalbox 7

I am unable to flash Recalbox 7.0 to a SD Card using BalenaEtcher.

The process always stops with a message "Something went wrong. If it is a compressed image, please check that the archive is not corrupted."

I tried two different 32GB SD Cards.

I tried Balena Etcher Portable Versions 1.5.60 / 1.5.70 and 1.5.109

I tried Recalbox images for Rpi3 and Rpi0, downloaded them several times.

I keep getting the same error again and again.

The etcher software and the SD cards seem to be OK, because flashing the old Recalbox 6.1.1 or other images work just fine.