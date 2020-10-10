Forcing videomode for Emu doesn't change the refresh rate, only the resolution

Hi,

first of all many compliments for the wonderful job you are doing

I just signed up and wanted to contribute by reporting an annoying bug I found on my Rpi4.

I have all my SNES roms in PAL format and so I want to set a 50Hz video mode to have a smooth image.

So I set "snes.videomode = CEA 31 HDMI" in my recalbox.conf (CEA 31 = 1080p 50Hz)

However, I noticed that the SNES emulator still ran at 1080p 60Hz, the same mode as the Emulation Station interface.

So, to check if the snes.videomode line was completely ignored, I set it with CEA 19 HDMI (= 720p 50Hz).

By doing this, the SNES emulator worked ok at 720p, but at 60Hz!

Also tried to put "global.videomode = CEA 31 HDMI", nothing

As a last test, I put 50Hz on the ES interface "system.es.videomode = CEA 31 HDMI" and at this point my SNES emulator also started at 50Hz.

So I think there is a bug, at least in this configuration (Rpi4 - Snes emu) that prevents you from changing the emulator refresh rate.