Old PS/2 style Ipac encoder

Hi there first time posting, I recently revived some old hardware that I had built an arcade cabinet out of about 20 years ago. I have it up and running on a Lenovo m58 tower, running Tiny 7 (windows 7) and gameex frontend everything working and running fine. of course I can't stop there so I tried booting up Recalbox and really liked the speed increase in the games and the added emulators it brought to the table. Now here is my issue and question. my control panel is one Ipac (old PS/2 version) running 2 players and then a separate Optipac (old serial cable version) running a trackball and a spinner. I've seen several threads on how to get usb ipac versions to run. but nothing yet on these old beasts. Am I completely out of luck thinking I'll get them to function in Recalbox? i'd love to switch my setup to be a Recalbox Cabinet. any help or pointers would be appreciated. or tell me i'm crazy to even attempt to figure it out. The reason i mention the current setup is just to say that it all does work, and everything is running fine through windows and separate emulators. so i know the hardware is up and working. so its a config thing at this point.

One other side note I do get function in Recalbox with the directions on arcade stick 1 so its registering the up down left and right arrow keys. I'm not sure how to map the rest I don't even see an option for the keyboard mapping.

Vikingmop.