Recalbox 7.0: Startup very slow

Previously when I turn-on my raspberry 3b with Recalbox 6.1.1, the system was ready to play in about 25-30seconds +/-.

Now with Recalbox 7.0 and a raspberry pi4 (more powerful) The system take many time in start:

1- The screen is in black ~17 seconds (raspberry to monitor with adapter microhdmi to RGB TFT 19")

2- The video is played (I have added this line system.splash.length=0 in recalbox.conf to disable the time while the video is played)

3- Emulastation is loaded...

I can not view sense to play the video in this case because it take time to boot the system. In RB 6.1.1 the video was useful because it was played while the system continued loading.

¿Is it normal the long time with the blackscreen in point 1?

¿Could be reverted the option to play the video and load the system in parallel at the same time?