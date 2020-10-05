Recalbox won't start on Raspberry Pi 4B

Thanks for your reply! So I'm really new to this stuff and I don't wanna do something wrong. This is my config.txt:

############################################################# # Boot loader configuration # # This file can be modified to your needs # ############################################################# # uncomment if you get no picture on HDMI for a default "safe" mode #hdmi_safe=1 disable_overscan=1 # uncomment to force a specific HDMI mode (this will force VGA) #hdmi_group=1 #hdmi_mode=1 # Sound output. Set to 0 or comment for autodetect, 1 for DVI, 2 to force HDMI. #hdmi_drive=2 config_hdmi_boost=0 # force hdmi while the tv can take time before sending the signal on the hdmi output #hdmi_force_hotplug=1 <--- comment here hdmi_ignore_hotplug=1 #add line here # uncomment for composite PAL sdtv_mode=2 # <-- uncomment here # uncomment for lirc-rpi #dtoverlay=lirc-rpi # enable fake-kms overlay # possible alternatives are # * vc4-kms-v3d # * vc4-kms-v3d-pi4 dtoverlay=vc4-fkms-v3d # allow only one framebuffer (the one marked 0, closest to the power input) max_framebuffers=1 # allow 4k 60hz # hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 # <--- here commented # total amount of GPU memory gpu_mem=448 ########################### # do not remove this line ! include recalbox-config.txt # custom config [all]

Could you point me where I have to make the edits? Thanks in advance!