Recalbox won't start on Raspberry Pi 4B

  • guanzo

    So I flashed the Recalbox 7 image with Etcher to 2 different SD-Cards (Kingston and Intenso 32 GB HC Class 10). With both cards, I only get a grey screen after the Raspberry Pi bootup Screen. I waited about an hour for something to happen. The Pi is blinking green for a few minutes and then stops.

    Any solution to this?

  • OyyoDams
    @guanzo please try this:

    1. Edit config.txtfile
    2. Uncomment #hdmi_ignore_hotplug=1 => hdmi_ignore_hotplug=1
    3. Uncomment #sdtv_mode=2 => sdtv_mode=2
    4. Comment hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 => #hdmi_enable_4kp60=1

    Does it boot ?

  • guanzo

    Thanks for your reply! So I'm really new to this stuff and I don't wanna do something wrong. This is my config.txt:

    #############################################################
# Boot loader configuration                                 #
# This file can be modified to your needs                   #
#############################################################

# uncomment if you get no picture on HDMI for a default "safe" mode
#hdmi_safe=1                                                                                                                                                                                                 

disable_overscan=1

# uncomment to force a specific HDMI mode (this will force VGA)
#hdmi_group=1
#hdmi_mode=1

# Sound output. Set to 0 or comment for autodetect, 1 for DVI, 2 to force HDMI.
#hdmi_drive=2

config_hdmi_boost=0

# force hdmi while the tv can take time before sending the signal on the hdmi output
#hdmi_force_hotplug=1 <--- comment here
hdmi_ignore_hotplug=1  #add line here

# uncomment for composite PAL
sdtv_mode=2 # <-- uncomment here

# uncomment for lirc-rpi
#dtoverlay=lirc-rpi

# enable fake-kms overlay
# possible alternatives are
# * vc4-kms-v3d
# * vc4-kms-v3d-pi4
dtoverlay=vc4-fkms-v3d

# allow only one framebuffer (the one marked 0, closest to the power input)
max_framebuffers=1

# allow 4k 60hz
# hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 # <--- here commented

# total amount of GPU memory
gpu_mem=448

###########################
# do not remove this line !
include recalbox-config.txt

# custom config                                                                                                                                                                                              
[all]

    Could you point me where I have to make the edits? Thanks in advance!

  • ian57
    @guanzo I modified your config.txt ^

