Buy a Pi4 or Not??
sroach
Hello All,
Congratulation on the new release!
I was able to successfully move all my ROMs and Configurations over with easy and everything is up and running RB 7 on my pi 3 b+
Here is my question, if I am mostly playing MAME, NES, SNES emulators which seem to be fine on the 3b+
Would you guys recommend buying the pi4?
paradadf
@sroach imo, if you can play all the games you want on your rpi3, there is no need to buy a more powerful board.
Zeke
Hello @sroach,
RPi4 it very better mostly for Nintendo 64, Dreamcast and PSP
Space81
Naomi Sega it's avaible in recalbox 7 for rpi3/4 ?