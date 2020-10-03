Recalbox 7.0 issues, network, scraper
I'm on a xu4
I'm having issues placing games on my 7.0 build.
Wired connection, on my computer I am able to see recalbox computer in my network (windows 10)
In Windows 10 I also have SMB/Linux client enabled
When I click on recalbox error died up that is unable to access.
I do have access manager through recalbox.local and can upload games that way but it is a pain in...
scraper is not working. Message at the end says could not find target game. I uploaded about 100 N64/snes games, find it hard it couldn't even match one.
Every so often I keep getting message ,
Update is available and then the text in that message looks like a bunch of html code.
Is anyone running this on xu4 and having the same issues?
Thank you
ian57
@Paulska for 1. did you try directly th IP adress of your recalbox \192.168.1.xxx or \recalbox in the explorer?
- this is a bug on the xu4 and only xu4. don't upgrade and deactivate upgrade message in ES
okay i think it has to do with my computer and windows 10.
dont have other windows 10 machines to try it out.
i tried on windows 8 on my laptop to join ````\\192.168.1.9`` the ip of the recalbox and it went in fine.
scraper thing i will still try to figure out.
ian57
@Paulska try skraper https://www.skraper.net/ the best one