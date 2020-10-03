Recalbox 7.0 issues, network, scraper

  1. Home
  • Paulska

    I'm on a xu4
    I'm having issues placing games on my 7.0 build.
    Wired connection, on my computer I am able to see recalbox computer in my network (windows 10)
    In Windows 10 I also have SMB/Linux client enabled

    When I click on recalbox error died up that is unable to access.
    I do have access manager through recalbox.local and can upload games that way but it is a pain in...

    scraper is not working. Message at the end says could not find target game. I uploaded about 100 N64/snes games, find it hard it couldn't even match one.

    Every so often I keep getting message ,
    Update is available and then the text in that message looks like a bunch of html code.

    Is anyone running this on xu4 and having the same issues?

    Thank you

  • ian57
    Developer
    Global moderator
    Creator
    Team

    @Paulska for 1. did you try directly th IP adress of your recalbox \192.168.1.xxx or \recalbox in the explorer?

    1. this is a bug on the xu4 and only xu4. don't upgrade and deactivate upgrade message in ES
  • Paulska

    @ian57

    okay i think it has to do with my computer and windows 10.
    dont have other windows 10 machines to try it out.
    i tried on windows 8 on my laptop to join ````\\192.168.1.9`` the ip of the recalbox and it went in fine.

    scraper thing i will still try to figure out.

  • ian57
    Developer
    Global moderator
    Creator
    Team

    @Paulska try skraper https://www.skraper.net/ the best one 🙂

