Recalbox 7.0 issues, network, scraper

I'm on a xu4

I'm having issues placing games on my 7.0 build.

Wired connection, on my computer I am able to see recalbox computer in my network (windows 10)

In Windows 10 I also have SMB/Linux client enabled

When I click on recalbox error died up that is unable to access.

I do have access manager through recalbox.local and can upload games that way but it is a pain in...

scraper is not working. Message at the end says could not find target game. I uploaded about 100 N64/snes games, find it hard it couldn't even match one.

Every so often I keep getting message ,

Update is available and then the text in that message looks like a bunch of html code.

Is anyone running this on xu4 and having the same issues?

Thank you