RP4 4GB Recalbox 7.0 - PPSSPP 8Bitdo Select Button does not work
MarcDK
I have all bios files and the games (Ridge Racer 1 and 2) start without a warning. I can control the loading screen race cars with the d-pad of my 8Bitdo SN30 Pro. But I can not press "SELECT" to proceed. I can exit the emulator with START + SELECT. What might be the problem?
Scavy
@MarcDK hi,
Your pads were auto-plugged, did you have the notification ?
You should try to remap the keys manually using ES, then launch your games.
If bugs are remaining, could you try other PSP games to see if the bug is the same ?
Gyro
I'm having the exact same problem in other PPSSPP games even with different controllers manually mapped. It's like the mapping is just not there for it to pass the select button. This is even a fresh install on a Raspberry Pi 4 8GB. It still works as a hot key though. The left analogue also seems to be inverted in the PPSSPP menu with you bring it up within a game.
Onibaka84
Hello,
On my SF30 Pro, the auto-plug set the hot-key on the "Home" button (the tiny button on the right side)
MarcDK
Joypad was mapped correctly since I could exit the emulatur without a problem by pressing Start and Select. I had this problem with RR1 and RR2 on PSP.