Recalbox 6.1.1 download links?
Hi!
I need the download link for Recalbox 6.1.1 for raspberry pi 3.
I update to version 7.0, but he xinmo controller doesn't work for the second player, and the sound doesn't work, so i want to go back to the previous version, but i can't find it anymore...
Thanks!
acris
Hello
recalbox 6.1.1 is no longer available for download
no more support available for this version.
sound ? jack ?
Sound hdmi. It works about 1-2 seconds on start and after that silence...
Someone must have the 6.1.1 clean image, i just want to go back until 7.0.1 or something that fix this issues...
I magange to fix te second player bug putting this line in the cmdli.txt: usbhid.quirks=0x16c0:0x05e0:0x040. Now i can have 2 players, but hotkey isn't working properly and i have to power-off the pi, can't exit the games...
Check in Audio/sound Option in Emulationstation menu, try hdmi output or auto .
strange with xin-mo, @ian57 any idea ?
@acris Sorry, audio jack, i'm stupid... I try al the options in the config, still no sound.
I think it isn't xin-mo but a clon, i had to use usbhid.quirks=0x16c0:0x05e0:0x040 instead of usbhid.quirks=0x16c0:0x05e1:0x040 (mine has a 0 instead of a 1 at the second identifier)
try in recalbox.conf to modifiy line.
@acris I use recalbox manager to configure it via web and it works, but on the next reboot it wasn't working anymore... I'm gonna try recalbox.conf.
recalbox manager is buggy, try with network share or winscp
In recalbox.conf i edit this:
------------ C - Audio ------------
Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack)
audio.device=Default output
And put this:
------------ C - Audio ------------
Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack)
audio.device=auto
It works, but after reboot, it's mute again and in recalbox.conf is the initial configurtion again...
------------ C - Audio ------------
Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack)
audio.device=Default output
try with winscp software OR network share @Dwarf
it's better.
@acris edited in the computer with notepad++, same result, first time it works perfect, after restart, sound only work 1-2 seconds of the intro video...
It seems that the recalbox.conf file is reseting to a default version after reboot, this is what I see in Cyberduck:
When I modify it, the date was the current date, but after reset the date is 1/1/80
very strange
@acris Yeah, on boot i get sound, but the file get reseted, so in next boot i got no sound...
Any ideas? I think i may go back to 6.1.1 for now, if i get the image...
@Dwarf
I remember having this issue of my config file restoring itself in 6.1.1.
But not sure if just trying over and over again didn't fix it.
Also you can try shutdown and then turn it on again instead of restart. Also try shutdown and restart methods through the manager and through the box itself.
Let me know if any work. Incase I come to this issue again
@Paulska Sorry, i try anything, but it just keep resetting the config...
I got the 6.1.1 version from a friend and go back to it, all is working properly again!
@Dwarf Hi,
I have the same problem and would like to go back too, could you share me the 6.1.1 version ?
@Angelcdk This is the link that send me a friend, it will work a few days more:
https://wetransfer.com/downloads/bd89b87fe55933ce86ba1f3cd28a57f220201003112347/0698452a884ddaf3e4ed571fabac37cc20201003112409/d5df88
@Dwarf Thank you very much !
@Angelcdk it's the raspberry pi 3 version, by the way!