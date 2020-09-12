recalbox reset on me 2 times and lost everything
Hi everybody! I just found recalbox and have installed it. I had a load of roms copied to my drive, and when I was testing different skins, it completely reset and I had to redo it again. The n ext tim I tried, I had everything working with the skin I liked and uploaded some roms, but was getting slow transfer speeds on the old laptop I was using, so I connected it to a much faster computer. When recalbox loaded it was reset again, and of course I lost everything. It looks like it did an automatic update.
Now, I can't login to recalbox over LAN. I tried root/recalboxroot and I cant login.
@Vegas I can't be sure what you are doing wrong, but it seems that you are adding themes that are not correct for the version of the system you are using.
I recommend that you redo the installation, using the latest official version (currently 6.1.1), and download only themes that are developed for that version (here on the forum, they are identified with the name [Recalbox 6.1+] in the section: https : //forum.recalbox.com/category/14/themes-interface)
Hi, thanks for your reply. I did eventually figure out that outsider themes were unstable or just didn't work. I finally settled on using "es-theme-next-pixel-1.4" downloaded from this website.
Just to make sure I didn't make a mess of my HDD and installation, I re-downloaded recalbox from this site, used balenaetcher to image the drive and started it up. The game starts up on the computer, I add the controller, and everything works just fine. Except for windows network wants a user/pass to login to recalbox. Yesterday everything was working just fine.
The ONLY thing I can think of, is Win10 just made me do an update on all of my computers yesterday. But...my recalbox apparently did an update as well.
@Vegas See if any of these links help you:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/v/francais/reseau/partage/windows-10-impossible-dacceder-a-recalbox-depuis-le-partage-reseau
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/manuel-de-base/gestion-des-fichiers/transfert-des-fichiers
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/v/francais/systeme/acces/acces-reseau-via-winscp
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/v/francais/systeme/acces/acces-root-via-terminal
Hi Zing. in the recalbox network settings I changed the name from RECALBOX to a different name, and now I can connect. So that problem is solved. I am currently copying roms and skraping.
BUT....
I would like to know why my system reset, I don't want to reset again. When I am done setting up, I will backup my Recalbox so I can easily restore it, but it will take hours to backup almost 2GB of data.
@Vegas Are you running dual boot with Windows, on the same HD? If so, this could be the problem.
Otherwise, if you are using an HD exclusively for RECALBOX, this should not be the case.
Either you have a problematic hard drive (most likely), or there is some kind of incompatibility going on (and if so, there is no way to fix it).
Unfortunately I don't know how to help you anymore, really waiting for the release of version 7.0 seems to be the best option for now.
@Zing This is an external HDD booting only only RB. I think what I might do is boot on an SD card and keep all my roms on a different hard drive. i wont have time to try it until the weekend though.