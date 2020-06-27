Daphne - dapinput.ini
-
sroach last edited by
Hello,
I am noticing a problem, in configs/daphne there is a file called dapinput.ini and you can use it to set your button maps.
after editing this file and starting Daphne and running a game (Dragon's Lair) dapinput.ini gets overwritten with different inputs.
Does anyone know what is overwriting this file and where it's getting the inputs it overwrites with?
-
sroach last edited by
Never mind, just found post in Italian that pointed me to this..
if you put the following in the Recalbox.ini it will read the file and not create one:
daphne.configfile=/recalbox/share/system/configs/daphne/dapinput.ini
Thank you @megane72
-
clkgames last edited by
You can also edit recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf and include de following line at the end of the file:
daphne.configfile=dummy
Tip: you can use this on any core should you need to edit its config file and it keeps getting rewritten by the system's scripts.