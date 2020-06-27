  1. Home
  • sroach

    Hello,

    I am noticing a problem, in configs/daphne there is a file called dapinput.ini and you can use it to set your button maps.

    after editing this file and starting Daphne and running a game (Dragon's Lair) dapinput.ini gets overwritten with different inputs.

    Does anyone know what is overwriting this file and where it's getting the inputs it overwrites with?

  • sroach

    Never mind, just found post in Italian that pointed me to this..

    if you put the following in the Recalbox.ini it will read the file and not create one:

    daphne.configfile=/recalbox/share/system/configs/daphne/dapinput.ini

    Thank you @megane72

  • clkgames

    You can also edit recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf and include de following line at the end of the file:

    daphne.configfile=dummy

    Tip: you can use this on any core should you need to edit its config file and it keeps getting rewritten by the system's scripts.

