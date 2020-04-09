N64 ROMs and BIOS

Hi There.

Running recalbox 6.1.1 on Odroid Xu 4.

I have N64 ROMs in .zip format that show up in the menu after restart, when i select a game it doesn't load, just goes back to the menu.

I assume in need a BIOS??? Which is where I think i'm struggling.

What is the correct file name and format of the BIOS? Looked all over online, youtube etc.

Should the ROMs be .zip or something else? Should i unzip them before adding to SD card?

Any and all advice welcome as I seem to be in an infinite loop.

Many thanks.