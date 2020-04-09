N64 ROMs and BIOS
Hi There.
Running recalbox 6.1.1 on Odroid Xu 4.
I have N64 ROMs in .zip format that show up in the menu after restart, when i select a game it doesn't load, just goes back to the menu.
I assume in need a BIOS??? Which is where I think i'm struggling.
What is the correct file name and format of the BIOS? Looked all over online, youtube etc.
Should the ROMs be .zip or something else? Should i unzip them before adding to SD card?
Any and all advice welcome as I seem to be in an infinite loop.
Many thanks.
@burts_19 no bios required for N64. Maybe an issue in your roms or pad configuration.
@burts_19 Hi
To start with, get a no-intro romset, then try again.
And read the readme.txt note in the n64 folder : (see below)
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
RECALBOX - SYSTEM N64
Put your nintendo 64 roms in this directory.
Rom files must have a ".n64/.v64/.z64/.zip/.7z" extension.
Only libretro cores allow to use compressed roms on .zip/.7z.
But, it is only an archive. Files inside the .zip/.7z must match with extensions mentioned above.
Each .zip/.7z file must contain only one compressed rom.
If you have problems about black screen with return to Emulationstation, please read wiki below :
https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/N64-%3A-return-to-ES-(EN)
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
-> Only libretro cores can read a .zip or .7z file.
On my own recalbox, there are all unzipped in .n64 extension. It works well.
@Scavy Thank you for the help. I started again, unzipped the files and added into ROM folder, that worked and I'm up and running.
One more quick question if you have the time? Dreamcast, sega CD and GAMECUBE - do they require additional BIOS?
Many thanks again for your time and efforts.
@burts_19 hello
Here :
https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Ajoutez-des-bios-(FR)
Dreamcast : bios required
SegaCD/MegaCD : bios required
Gamecube : no bios required yet, one will be in 6.2 release.
Don't forget to check the md5 signature ^^
@Scavy many thanks again, I'll include a link to MD5 checker and list of the codes that should return after the BIOS has been pasted in for other novices reading this.
https://md5file.com/calculator
https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-system-bios-(EN) the bios should be…..
@burts_19 You can also use a small soft : winmd5free
and use the recalbox manager to check the bioses.
You'll find sets of good bioses on the net.
@Scavy one final thing, any advice on mapping N64 controller. Tried to load retroarch with hotkey and B, it doesn't come up. The advice on the forum doesn't make much sense to me. Not quite sure how to get to the files I need to change etc.
coruja182 last edited by
@burts_19 I would like to know the same.
I have a raspberry pi 3 - B model running Recalbox 6.1.1-DragonBlaze, a Xbox One wireless controlled paired and configured in the os main menu.
When trying to run a N64 ROM, like Mario 64 I have noticed that the button mapping does not fit my needs and also the sticks deadzone are not ok, when trying to bring up the emulator menu by pressing "select + B" nothing happens.
I look for such configuration tutorial in the wiki and forum but could not find it.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@coruja182 Read this:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/9016/a-lire-manettes-n64
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/17371/mando-para-n64-yoshi-s-story
coruja182 last edited by
@Zing Thank you. But actually I found out that using a different emulator I can configure it better using the key button + B, and after remapping my joystick from scratch it fixed the problem and I can play Super Mario 64 perfectly using the other emulator from libretro. The only thing that is not that nice is the size of the menu, the font size is too big and sometimes it is hard to read the menu options because the text overflows the available space in the screen.
JayX last edited by
I have many roms in .z64 format and none of them works( What shall I check?