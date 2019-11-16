Still sound problems with Atari 5200 and 800 games
-
jorgemagana last edited by jorgemagana
Hello, today I made a fresh install of 6.1.1 and the sound problem reported in this post (now closed) continues:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/18980/problems-with-atari-800xl-emulator-with-raspberry-pi-3b-and-recalbox-6-0-6-1
With 6.0 there aren't any audio problems, but since 6.1 a noise is present in every atari 5200 and 800 game.
I am using Rasp 3b+
-
juliantx last edited by
Hello, I solved that problem with hotkey + B in the Retroarch configuration you select Options/Video Standard and change NTSC by PAL
-
@juliantx thanks, but is a partial solution, games like Joust and others do not start if select PAL. I do not know why there is a PAL option in RA if 5200 never release PAL versions of the games... It is weird, but thanks!
-
Hello! Any news about this problem? Thanks
-
@jorgemagana I recently bumped the core and many audio related bugs should be fixed now. Please try it our as soon as the next update is available and let us know.
-
@paradadf said in Still sound problems with Atari 5200 and 800 games:
@jorgemagana I recently bumped the core and many audio related bugs should be fixed now. Please try it our as soon as the next update is available and let us know.
Thanks!
-
EternaX last edited by EternaX
@paradadf said in Still sound problems with Atari 5200 and 800 games:
@jorgemagana I recently bumped the core and many audio related bugs should be fixed now. Please try it our as soon as the next update is available and let us know.
I'm also using RB 6.1.1 and have that noises that superpose the game's sound on Atari 800 games.
Is there already an update available?
When I check the system settings' update section it doesn't show me any updates available.
-
DacK last edited by
@EternaX Update won't work from v6 to v7.
To get v7.1.1 you must make a fresh install on your uSD using Raspberry Pi Imager.
-
@paradadf said in Still sound problems with Atari 5200 and 800 games:
@jorgemagana I recently bumped the core and many audio related bugs should be fixed now. Please try it our as soon as the next update is available and let us know.
Sound problems are gone in 7.1.1, thanks!