I bought a Recalbox RGB Jamma and a Raspberry Pi5 and I was wondering what is the best way to connect it to a VGA 31khz arcade monitor? I have a Sega New Astro City and my particular monitor/chassis only supports 31khz (no 15khz or 24khz). It has a VGA DB15 port and doesn't use the video signal from the jamma edge.

Is a HDMI to VGA adapter the only way to go? I am wary of the active processing of the adapter. Trying to get a pure native 31khz signal with no lag.

Should I have bought the Recalbox RGB Dual instead and adapted the jamma controls to USB?

Any advise is appreciated!