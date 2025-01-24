First of all, I really like Recalbox and want to migrate to it. A little background. I have always had my Harmony remote connected via bluetooth to any pi I use, mainly so I can control kodi. I was recently using RGB-Pi and it worked prefectly.

When I moved over to Recalbox and started to set everything up I cannot get it working here.

Something I have noticed is when I enter pairing mode in the controller setup screen it doesn't show the harmony, but if I try and pair a new audio device in the sound setting screen the harmony does show up there. I can initiate pairing from there and it will connect but it won't allow me to control anything (obviously I guess). I suspect there might be some filtering of the devices Recalbox is allowing to be paired as a controller and it's stopping me seeing my Harmony as an option in the list.

Any advice on this?

I can connect my 8BitDo SF30Pro bluetooth controller fine so i know it's not a bluetooth issue.

Pi4b 4GB with RGBerry scart hat

v9.2.3 Pulstar