Moonlight/Sunshine pin refused
Hi,
I'm trying to associate recalbox's moonlight to my pc'sunshine.
First I followed this post to export this variable:
export QT_QPA_PLATFORM=offscreen
(https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/33731/moonlight-error-mlpair-could-not-pair/3)
Unfortunately, PIN code is still refused:
# /recalbox/scripts/moonlight/Moonlight.sh pair Arcueid-PC Hostname mode MY-PC(192.xxx.xxx.xxx) /recalbox/share/system/configs/moonlight/moonlight-MY-PC.conf | /recalbox/share/system/configs/moonlight/keydir-MY-PC When PIN is asked on your PC, enter the number ----> ABCD <---- GFE Host MY-PC(192.xxx.xxx.xxx) running GFE 3.23.0.74
Sunshine GUI returns this error (in french):
Échec de l'appairage : Vérifiez si le code PIN est correctement saisi
Sunshine logs are not very verbose about PIN pairing, even in verbose.
I tried local moonlight on my PC and it can pair and stream.
Anyone knows why it doesn't works ?
Where can I get relevant logs ?
BR,
Alex.
P.S.:
My hardware configuration:
recalbox latest on odroid xu4
sunshine on my i7 920 + gtx 970