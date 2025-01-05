Hi,

I'm trying to associate recalbox's moonlight to my pc'sunshine.

First I followed this post to export this variable:

export QT_QPA_PLATFORM=offscreen

(https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/33731/moonlight-error-mlpair-could-not-pair/3)

Unfortunately, PIN code is still refused:

# /recalbox/scripts/moonlight/Moonlight.sh pair Arcueid-PC Hostname mode MY-PC(192.xxx.xxx.xxx) /recalbox/share/system/configs/moonlight/moonlight-MY-PC.conf | /recalbox/share/system/configs/moonlight/keydir-MY-PC When PIN is asked on your PC, enter the number ----> ABCD <---- GFE Host MY-PC(192.xxx.xxx.xxx) running GFE 3.23.0.74

Sunshine GUI returns this error (in french):

Échec de l'appairage : Vérifiez si le code PIN est correctement saisi

Sunshine logs are not very verbose about PIN pairing, even in verbose.

I tried local moonlight on my PC and it can pair and stream.

Anyone knows why it doesn't works ?

Where can I get relevant logs ?

BR,

Alex.

P.S.:

My hardware configuration:

recalbox latest on odroid xu4

sunshine on my i7 920 + gtx 970