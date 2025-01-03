I´m back testing light gun games like 4 years later, and I still have same issue that I explained in this thread:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24916/psx-light-gun-games-not-working

I´m on Raspberry 5, 9.2.3-Pulstar. Most MAME (not all) and all PSX lightgun games wont start if Wiimote is mode 2 with dolphin bar plugged. To start the game, and have to unplug bar or change wiimote mode, and then back to mode 2 to play, wich is very tedious. Rest of systems work fine in mode 2.

I though this bug after so many versions was solved but no... So I make a new thread to see if someone can point it for further version or there is any solution on this current.