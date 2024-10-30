Hi,

I recently installed the latest version of RecalBox on Raspberry Pi5 with RGB Dual on CRT. I have a problem with the web configuration interface. It worked correctly only the first time, then every time I restart the Raspberry Pi5, the web page does not work correctly and then dies permanently.





[2024/10/30 12:35:38.533] (INFO ) : Recalbox Micro Webserver 1.0 [2024/10/30 12:35:38.553] (INFO ) : Parameters: [2024/10/30 12:35:38.563] (INFO ) : Interface : 0.0.0.0 [2024/10/30 12:35:38.573] (INFO ) : Port : 80 [2024/10/30 12:35:38.581] (INFO ) : Threads : 10 [2024/10/30 12:35:38.588] (INFO ) : Root folder : /recalbox/web/manager-v3 [2024/10/30 12:35:38.594] (INFO ) : Default file : /index.html [2024/10/30 12:35:38.601] (INFO ) : Debug logs : 0 [2024/10/30 12:35:38.608] (INFO ) : [RestAPIRouter] Router initialized [2024/10/30 12:35:38.615] (INFO ) : [WebServer] Server up! [2024/10/30 12:38:01.312] (ERROR) : Signal 15 received. [2024/10/30 12:38:01.319] (INFO ) : Server interrupted!

If I try to force restart the web service via SSH:

/etc/init.d/S93webmanager restart

At that point it seems to work. However, every time I restart the machine I have the problem again. ! What could have caused it?

Thanks