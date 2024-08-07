where to find the MAME2003 plus original dat
gpoirier
Hi,
I am searching where to find the MAME 2003-plus original dat file to be used with clrmamepro.
I am using Rpi4 with the latest recalbox version. This is a fresh install
/share/arcade is empty
/share/bios/mame2003-plus has only cheat.dat and hiscore.dat
/share/roms/mame/mame2003-plus has only a .keep file
I don't find the right place after several hours looking
Thank you for your help,
Greg
gpoirier
I just found it through the windows explorer interface (connected through the network) into \share\arcade\libretro
I don't understand why I was not able to see them when looking from the SD card directly
-
faelannm
Hello @Greg this is great to hear you found the MAME 2003 plus DAT file; Sometimes, files might not be visible or accessible directly from the SD card due to permissions or mounting issues.
When accessing files over a network, the file system might present a different view compared to direct SD card acces; This could explain why you didnt see them initially.