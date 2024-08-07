Hi,

I am searching where to find the MAME 2003-plus original dat file to be used with clrmamepro.

I am using Rpi4 with the latest recalbox version. This is a fresh install

/share/arcade is empty

/share/bios/mame2003-plus has only cheat.dat and hiscore.dat

/share/roms/mame/mame2003-plus has only a .keep file

I don't find the right place after several hours looking

Thank you for your help,

Greg