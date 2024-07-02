Change RecalBox Resolution on x64 (RecalBox 9.2.1+)
This guide details how to change the display resolution of RecalBox installed on x64 hardware. The instructions are tested for RecalBox version 9.2.1 (Pulsar X64/PC).
Requirements:
A separate computer with:
- Network connection
- An SSH client installed (e.g., PuTTY)
RecalBox device with SSH enabled (refer to RecalBox documentation for enabling SSH if needed).
Basic Knowledge:
This guide assumes familiarity with basic Linux concepts and using SSH.
Tools:
mount: Used to modify file system permissions. More...
nano: A simple text editor for editing configuration files. More...
xrandr: Manages display configuration and settings. More...
reboot: Restarts the RecalBox system. More...
Steps:
1. Boot Up:
- Start your RecalBox device and the separate computer with the SSH client.
- Ensure both devices are on the same local network.
2. SSH Connection:
- Open the SSH client on your separate computer.
- Locate your RecalBox IP address in the RecalBox menu (Settings -> IP Address).
- Enter the IP address in the SSH client and connect.
- Accept any security warnings and log in using your RecalBox credentials (default: username - root, password - recalboxroot).
3. Stop EmulationStation:
- In the SSH terminal window, type the following command and press Enter:
/etc/init.d/S31emulationstation stop
Note: This stops the emulation station process.
4. Enable Write Access:
- Type the following command and press Enter:
mount -o remount, rw /
Note: This makes the file system writable for editing configuration files.
5. Edit System Configuration:
Type the following command and press Enter:
nano /etc/X11/xinit/xinitrc
Note: This opens the system configuration file in the nano text editor.
Locate the line
# xrandr --output output_name --off
(around line 21).
Below this line, add a new line with the following format:
xrandr {xrandr_parameters}
Replace
{xrandr_parameters}with the actual resolution and display settings you desire. Refer to online resources or Xrandr documentation for available parameters.
Save the changes by pressing
Ctrl+Oand then exit nano with
Ctrl+X.
6. Disable Automatic Configuration:
- In the same file
/etc/X11/xinit/xinitrc, locate the line
# /usr/bin/externalscreen.sh(around line 25).
- Add a
#symbol at the beginning of the line to comment it out. This disables RecalBox's automatic display configuration.
7. Reboot RecalBox:
Type the following command and press Enter to restart your RecalBox:
reboot
After the reboot, your RecalBox should start with the newly configured resolution.
Additional Tips:
- Refer to the official RecalBox documentation (https://wiki.recalbox.com/) for advanced display configuration options.
- In case of any issues, consult online forums or communities for troubleshooting steps specific to your situation.