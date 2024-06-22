[SOFT] GameList to RetroArch converter made in KMP for desktop (Windows) - Linux and MacOs are supportedb
-
Bojann last edited by Bojann
Hello retro games, I hope you are doing good. I have just published my open source project. Couple of time I heard some folks asking about how to convert gamelist.xml to RetroArch playlist, and I needed it too. So, I have created this desktop tool for all of us :).
UI is highly inspired by GameList Editor, so it is familiar to its users. I hope you find it useful.
Please provide me with feedback, as this is my frist KMP release.
Right now, I have compiled only debug version for Windows in the GitHub. I have some issues compiling release version. As for MacOS and Linux, you will have to build the project from Android Studio. I will try to provide executables later on in the release section of my github.
Here is the full documentation link: https://github.com/bnovakovic/GameList_Converter/blob/main/Documentation/UserManual/UserManual.adoc
And github link: https://github.com/bnovakovic/GameList_Converter
And, of course, some screenshots