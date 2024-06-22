Hello retro games, I hope you are doing good. I have just published my open source project. Couple of time I heard some folks asking about how to convert gamelist.xml to RetroArch playlist, and I needed it too. So, I have created this desktop tool for all of us :).

UI is highly inspired by GameList Editor, so it is familiar to its users. I hope you find it useful.

Please provide me with feedback, as this is my frist KMP release.

Right now, I have compiled only debug version for Windows in the GitHub. I have some issues compiling release version. As for MacOS and Linux, you will have to build the project from Android Studio. I will try to provide executables later on in the release section of my github.

Here is the full documentation link: https://github.com/bnovakovic/GameList_Converter/blob/main/Documentation/UserManual/UserManual.adoc

And github link: https://github.com/bnovakovic/GameList_Converter

And, of course, some screenshots

