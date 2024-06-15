Soundbar fail on Recalbox 9.2
Hello everyone.
After updating my Recalbox 9.1 to version 9.2 on a Raspberry Pi 3, my sound bar connected to the TV's HDMI-CEC connection has stopped working and the sound comes out through the TV's speakers. If I use version 9.1 again it works without problems. How can I solve this error?
Thanks!
Hello @juas
Did you try to connect your BT soundbar using the recalbox BT connection, or to change the sound output in the menu (if its connected) ?