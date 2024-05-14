Recalbox, CRT & Retroarch >= 1.16
-
xxDaViDxx last edited by
Hi Recalbox team
I noticed that Recalbox 1.16 adds the following:
CRT/SWITCHRES/KMS: Add KMS modeswitch
and many other interesting things regarding CRT capabilities (improved PAL support and so)
https://www.libretro.com/index.php/retroarch-1-16-0-release/
It would be great for all of us having a CRT to improve switchres and resolution changes.
I saw that for Recalbox 9.2 you b*mped to 1.15
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/merge_requests/2636/diffs
and I was wondering if you plan to b*mp Recalbox 9.2 to 1.16 or higher to take advantage of this feature in the sort time.
Thanks in advance.