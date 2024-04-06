Hello!

Recalbox would be my first choice, but it does not boot after a problem-free installation on my micro SD card. A few months ago I bought a micro SD card, installed Recalbox as indicated, inserted the micro SD card into the device, started it and everything worked without any problems. Now I have bought a new micro SD card, installed Recalbox in exactly the same way, but now I have the problem that the device no longer boots. The screen of my GPi Case 2 remains black. It is not due to the new micro SD card, as the error also occurs with the old one, which worked without any problems a few months ago.

I then installed RetroPie as a test to see whether it was due to Recalbox or perhaps to my Raspberry Pi. With RetroPie, however, the boot worked without any problems. So I was able to rule out that it was due to my Raspberry Pi.

Does anyone have any ideas on how to solve the problem? I really want to use Recalbox instead of RetroPie, but Recalbox doesn't seem to want to be used by me.