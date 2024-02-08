TLDR; how do you make fstab mount at start up before Recalbox starts it's interface, so that it has a chance of finding the files on my network?.

Firstly I'm new to RPIs I've just gotten my first one which was a PI5, I'm not however new to Linux hence why when ( https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/network/share/roms-on-a-network-share-samba-nas ) this advise completely and totally FAILED! -- I resorted to the the knowledge I knew;

I put this into fstab;

//192.168.1.200/RAID/Roms /recalbox/share/roms cifs username=<blank>,password=<blank>

rebooted -- to a thunderous nothing, after relogging back in and discovering it wasn't mounted, punched it with a mount -a and did a file update in recalbox and all was right with the world.

however I'm not that much of a fan of doing this every time I want to run recalbox, is there somewhere I can make this mount automatically.

I did find some solution:

(DO NOT FOLLOW)

Yep, I knew that, I didn't want to put there my real username and password. The link you gave did work. Three differences from what I was doing: 1. The mount line on /etc/fstab uses "user", not "username" 2. I had to add the 'mount -a' option to nano /etc/init.d/S31emulationstation 3. I had to do a 'mv /etc/init.d/S31emulationstation /etc/init.d/S92emulationstation' in order to set that file as the one to boot from and mount everything. Solved! Nice Thanks!

(DO NOT FOLLOW)

Which completely borked to the system perhaps because it's old advice I'd imagine.

Any help would be appreciated.