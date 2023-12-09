Did someone get the Sony PS2 Emulator to work in Recalbox 9.1 Pulstar on a PC ?

If yes, it would be nice if you can tell me how.

I got all the right BIOS (two Versions from two Sources) and the MD5-Checksums for all the Files are OK, and they are all named the right Way.

Got Gamefiles from different Sources, but all are in ISO Format, can't find any in different Format, for Example BIN or CHD.

Put all the Files in the right Folders, but nothing works, it doesn’t matter which Emulator (Libretro PCSX2 or PCSX2) I use.

First I got a Black Screen, than it goes back to the Emulationstation, telling me that a BIOS-File is missing or wrong.

So how does the Sony PS2 Emulator in Recalbox works ?