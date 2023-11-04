Hi everyone,

I upgraded from Version 8.1 to 9.1 on my Pi4 with the retroflag Nespi4 Case. WIth Version 8.1 I had to do the installation according to this tutorial to get the safe shut down working: https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/nespi4case-installation which worked without any problems. With Version 9.1 I noticed some changes:

without USB SSD adapter ES is booting, but in ES I only have the option "RESTART" and not to shut down

But the shut-down script is working. By pressing the power button, a small message with "Bye Bye" appers and the Pi is shutting down and powering off.

So my question: Is this a bug or a feature?

I don't really need the shut-down Option, when the button and the script is working.

I found some topics here which described the same beahvior, but I found no answer.

Kind regards,

Joachim