Nespi4 Case with Recalbox 9.1 Pulstar
w4nn4b3h3ro last edited by
Hi everyone,
I upgraded from Version 8.1 to 9.1 on my Pi4 with the retroflag Nespi4 Case. WIth Version 8.1 I had to do the installation according to this tutorial to get the safe shut down working: https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/nespi4case-installation which worked without any problems. With Version 9.1 I noticed some changes:
- without USB SSD adapter ES is booting, but in ES I only have the option "RESTART" and not to shut down
- But the shut-down script is working. By pressing the power button, a small message with "Bye Bye" appers and the Pi is shutting down and powering off.
So my question: Is this a bug or a feature?
I don't really need the shut-down Option, when the button and the script is working.
I found some topics here which described the same beahvior, but I found no answer.
Kind regards,
Joachim
Magaki last edited by
Hello,
It's a feature, like you did before when you want to power off your NES
w4nn4b3h3ro last edited by
Hi,
Thanks for the answer. I think my qestion might be a bit misleading.
Is it normal that I now only have the option to Restart Recalbox in the Options Menue?
Or is this your answer to my first question?
Magaki last edited by
Today, it's normal