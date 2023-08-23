Recalbox on a PI4

FinalBurn Neo V1.0.0.01 Core

Happens on various games and only on the FinalBurn Core. I can 100% configure the controls to play as needed but I have to reconfigure on each new game load.

In the "Controls" Menu I can "Save Game Remap File" after choosing lightgun for Ports 1 and 2. When I load a the game the remap is loaded and it keeps the controls from this menu but it will not save the controller mapping.

In the "Settings Menu/Port 1 or 2 Controls". I can change all these to what is needed to play. Mouse Index, Fire, Reload, etc for the lightgun. "Save Controller Profile" doesn't seem to do anything though it does confirm it saved.

In the "Configuration" Menu. Choices are Save Config on Exit OFF/ON. Tried both and neither solves it. Use Global Core Options File has always been ON.

In the "Configuration File" Menu. Save Current Configuration will fail if I have the game/content still loaded. If I close the content it will confirm the save but still doesn't keep the controls.

I get a notification that a Configuration Override loaded and the Game Remap file loaded on each startup of the game but the controls are unmapped.