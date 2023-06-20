The problem which was reported in 2017 here:

https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox-support/-/issues/1329

Still appears to be an issue.

If you setup more than 1 wifi in the http://recalbox/recalbox-conf

And any of the additional wifi networks cannot be accessed, it wont auto connect to any WIFI it detects as being active

If you prod it with a WPS connection it will connect just fine.

So i've tested this by enabling 3 WIFI in recalbox.conf

WIFI 1 = Home Wifi

WIFI 2 = Phone hotspot

WIFI 3 = Home Wifi

With home Wifi disabled the hotspot doesnt connect.

With the hotspot disabled, the home wifi wont connect.

So its not a preference order type thing, it seems to hit an empty network and stop trying to connect to anything.

The only way the home wifi connects is when the phone hotspot is also switched on.

It does appear to auto switch if a network is disabled though.

But the actual wifi connection when you specify multiple networks appears to be broken.

So I think this is some issue with whatever is interacting with the conf file

I'd just install wpa supplicant and be done, but of cource recalbox wont allow that.

So is there a fix for actually being able to use more than 1 wifi network which may or may not be currently active?

This is on the latest version of Recalbox on the RPI Compute Module 4, GPI Case 2