INFO about new start button patterns
Hi, i was reading this about start button patterns.
Does it work only for Recalbox RGB Jamma or is it a recalbox features available also for rgbdual?
It's difficult to use a coin switch as hotkey if you have an arcade cabinet and you don't want to add other key
If it works as a system feature, it's a great feature!
@0zzy said in INFO about new start button patterns:
@digitaLumberjack is it a feature available only for RGB jamma?
digitaLumberjack Staff last edited by
@0zzy Hello
It's a feature I implemented in the input driver for Recalbox RGB JAMMA, it will not be available for other controllers on Recalbox.
HI @digitaLumberjack
I have an rgbdual on my arcade cabinet, i can't drill the control panel to add an extra button as HK
I think it can be interesting to all who have an arcade cabinet
Can you share this driver and explain me how to load it?