Model 3 not working cause of 2 Arcade Sticks !!!
Topic: SEGA MODEL 3 on PC setup...and the cause (I'm really going crazy !!!):
First I tried to get the Sega Model 3 roms to run on a Mini PC with an i5 4590T. This all failed even after weeks (real romset meanwhile at the start) !!!
My thought then was: Only with a new, better mini pc they will run. So i bought a mini pc with an i5 6500T.
AND: They run...until I finally found the problem now.
I think: IT'S THE DRAGONRISE USB CONTROLLER from an EG-Starts Set !
If I have both connected (P1 and P2), the games do not start (error message cause of missingf BIOS etc.).
If only one is connected (P1) and the other (P2) is disconnected from the USB port of the computer, the games start perfectly...even on the computer that I had previously in the system.
Then I tried using to control the games with an X-Box One controller and that works fine too.
Then I tested a TWIN-USB (SJ@JX 2 Player LED Arcade USB Encoder) encoder (both sticks and buttons connected on a single board). Same thing here too: If only one stick and buttons are connected on the board, then the roms run, if both sticks are connected, the games do not start).
What the hell is the reason for that
For a solution I would be superthankful...on gladly with instruction, if I must change a config or something similar.
I would like to mention in addition:
If I use the Single USB Encoder from EG-Starts at P2...and in addition the Twin USB Encoder from SJ@JX at P1, then the Roms run...
Is this related to the addressing and that Sega Model 3 may not be able to handle two of the same USB encoders ?
OK...now I have it:
Only if the X-Box controller is set to P1 in the system, the games start....regal which USB encoders are then for P2 and P3 at the start...STRANGE !!! X-Input and D-Input issue ?