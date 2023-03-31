Forgive me if this is already posted, I have been searching for a couple of days on how to fix an issue where my X-Arcade trackball and a Turbo Twist 2 spinner will not work in MAME. Recalbox shows the devices, but when I go to map the controls for games like Tron or Missile Command by hitting TAB, the devices are not detected. I see them in Recalbox.

I'll post some entries I found in log files, and let me know what else you need from me, and thanks in advance:

ls /dev/input/by-id:

usb-06a3_Cyborg_V.3_Rumble_Pad-event-joystick

usb-06a3_Cyborg_V.3_Rumble_Pad-joystick

usb-1241_1111-event-mouse

usb-1241_1111-mouse

usb-GGG_TurboTwist_2_Spinner-event-mouse

usb-GGG_TurboTwist_2_Spinner-mouse

usb-Razer_Razer_Cynosa_Lite-event-if01

usb-Razer_Razer_Cynosa_Lite-event-kbd

usb-Razer_Razer_Cynosa_Lite-if01-event-kbd

usb-Razer_Razer_Cynosa_Lite-if02-event-mouse

usb-Razer_Razer_Cynosa_Lite-if02-mouse

usb-XGaming_X-Arcade_2-event-kbd

usb-XGaming_X-Arcade_2-if01-event-kbd

usb-XGaming_X-Arcade_2-if02-event-mouse

usb-XGaming_X-Arcade_2-if02-mouse

cp xarcade2jstick-rpi4 /usr/bin/xarcade2jstick:

cp: can't stat 'xarcade2jstick-rpi4': No such file or directory

var/log/messages

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.305021] input: HID 1241:1111 as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.3/1-1.3:1.0/0003:1241:1111.0001/input/input0

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.305304] hid-generic 0003:1241:1111.0001: input,hidraw0: USB HID v1.10 Mouse [HID 1241:1111] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.3/input0

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.315273] input: XGaming X-Arcade 2 as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2.3/1-1.2.3:1.0/0003:AA55:0102.0002/input/input1

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.373672] hid-generic 0003:AA55:0102.0002: input,hidraw1: USB HID v1.11 Keyboard [XGaming X-Arcade 2] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.2.3/input0

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.notice kernel: [ 4.381096] cfg80211: Loading compiled-in X.509 certificates for regulatory database

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.383490] input: XGaming X-Arcade 2 as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2.3/1-1.2.3:1.1/0003:AA55:0102.0003/input/input2

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.418907] [drm] Initialized v3d 1.0.0 20180419 for fec00000.v3d on minor 0

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.441666] hid-generic 0003:AA55:0102.0003: input,hidraw2: USB HID v1.11 Keyboard [XGaming X-Arcade 2] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.2.3/input1

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.debug kernel: [ 4.443671] checking generic (3e3cf000 7f8000) vs hw (0 ffffffffffffffff)

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.443690] fb0: switching to vc4 from simple

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.443945] Console: switching to colour dummy device 80x25

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.449835] input: XGaming X-Arcade 2 as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2.3/1-1.2.3:1.2/0003:AA55:0102.0004/input/input3

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.450146] hid-generic 0003:AA55:0102.0004: input,hidraw3: USB HID v1.11 Mouse [XGaming X-Arcade 2] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.2.3/input2

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.notice kernel: [ 4.455742] cfg80211: Loaded X.509 cert 'sforshee: 00b28ddf47aef9cea7'

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.456194] input: GGG TurboTwist 2 Spinner as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2.4/1-1.2.4:1.0/0003:FAFA:0060.0005/input/input4

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.456471] hid-generic 0003:FAFA:0060.0005: input,hidraw4: USB HID v1.10 Mouse [GGG TurboTwist 2 Spinner] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.2.4/input0

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.460578] input: Cyborg V.3 Rumble Pad as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2.5/1-1.2.5:1.0/0003:06A3:F622.0006/input/input5

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.460808] hid-generic 0003:06A3:F622.0006: input,hidraw5: USB HID v1.11 Gamepad [Cyborg V.3 Rumble Pad] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.2.5/input0

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.464341] input: Razer Razer Cynosa Lite as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2.6/1-1.2.6:1.0/0003:1532:023F.0007/input/input6

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.474328] vc4-drm gpu: bound fe400000.hvs (ops vc4_hvs_ops [vc4])

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.481261] Registered IR keymap rc-cec

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.481386] rc rc0: vc4 as /devices/platform/soc/fef00700.hdmi/rc/rc0

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.481487] input: vc4 as /devices/platform/soc/fef00700.hdmi/rc/rc0/input7

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.debug kernel: [ 4.487090] brcmfmac: F1 signature read u/0x18000000=0x15264345

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.494491] brcmfmac: brcmf_fw_alloc_request: using brcm/brcmfmac43455-sdio for chip BCM4345/6

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.warn kernel: [ 4.495556] brcmfmac mmc1:0001:1: Direct firmware load for brcm/brcmfmac43455-sdio.raspberrypi,4-model-b.bin failed with error -2

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.497377] usbcore: registered new interface driver brcmfmac

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.522060] hid-generic 0003:1532:023F.0007: input,hidraw6: USB HID v1.11 Keyboard [Razer Razer Cynosa Lite] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.2.6/input0

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.532528] input: Razer Razer Cynosa Lite Keyboard as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2.6/1-1.2.6:1.1/0003:1532:023F.0008/input/input8

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.596264] vc4-drm gpu: bound fe400000.hvs (ops vc4_hvs_ops [vc4])

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.597881] Registered IR keymap rc-cec

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.597992] rc rc0: vc4 as /devices/platform/soc/fef00700.hdmi/rc/rc0

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.598082] input: vc4 as /devices/platform/soc/fef00700.hdmi/rc/rc0/input10

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.653143] input: Razer Razer Cynosa Lite as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2.6/1-1.2.6:1.1/0003:1532:023F.0008/input/input9

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.653338] hid-generic 0003:1532:023F.0008: input,hidraw7: USB HID v1.11 Keyboard [Razer Razer Cynosa Lite] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.2.6/input1

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.655665] vc4-drm gpu: bound fef00700.hdmi (ops vc4_hdmi_ops [vc4])

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.656519] input: Razer Razer Cynosa Lite as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2.6/1-1.2.6:1.2/0003:1532:023F.0009/input/input11

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.656941] hid-generic 0003:1532:023F.0009: input,hidraw8: USB HID v1.11 Mouse [Razer Razer Cynosa Lite] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.2.6/input2

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.657062] usbcore: registered new interface driver usbhid

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.657069] usbhid: USB HID core driver

Jan 1 01:00:01 RECALBOX kern.info kernel: [ 4.657071] Registered IR keymap rc-cec

[S26recalboxsystem] [CONTROLLERS] starting xarcade2jstick