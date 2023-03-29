VGA666 + Argon One combo doesn't work; black screen
nm414 last edited by
Hey, my VGA666 output won't work with the Argon One case, I did type the extra line in the CRT config file, and I can hear the menu music, but the screen is black. At least the TV picked up the sync, so that's something.
I'm using a Raspberry Pi 4 with four gigs of RAM, if that's helpful.
abispac last edited by
@nm414 I was going to post something similar, but mine dont even boot. I have burned the pi4 image in windows and ubuntu, i it dosnt even boot, i dont have an hdmi cable so im not able to se what the problem is. It dont even creates the share partition.
only change i made is to the crt-options.cfg to adapter.type = vga666. Do you think you can share your config and crt config file to see if i can make mine boot please.