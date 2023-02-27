@Scavy yes, Amiberry has this different type of saving, where you cannot simply save with the button combination, but you have to go into the Amiberry menu and save there.

I also think (and I´ve read that in another thread) that the Amiberry WHDLOAD files are not saved. If I´m right they should only be created once, not on every game start.

Here are two guys who had the same issue btw, the thread is in german: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24264/recalbox-7-2-1-amiga-save-state/4

Could this be connected to me using an additional SD Card just for the games?