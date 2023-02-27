Amiga Save States not working
I have the exact same problem as described here: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24904/recalbox-7-2-2-pi-4-amiberry-savestates-not-working
Trying to save just gets me out of the menu back to the game, and the savegame is not existing.
I´m on Recalbox 8
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
@bubbler hi, which core do you use ?
@Scavy Hi, what do you mean by core? Amiberry? Saving works with the other Amiga emulators, I just tested that. But Amiberry is the default and it also worked with an older version with my Raspi 3.
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
@bubbler Oki so the problem is only with Amiberry.
@Scavy yes, Amiberry has this different type of saving, where you cannot simply save with the button combination, but you have to go into the Amiberry menu and save there.
I also think (and I´ve read that in another thread) that the Amiberry WHDLOAD files are not saved. If I´m right they should only be created once, not on every game start.
Here are two guys who had the same issue btw, the thread is in german: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24264/recalbox-7-2-1-amiga-save-state/4
Could this be connected to me using an additional SD Card just for the games?