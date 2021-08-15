Recalbox 7.2.2 PI 4: amiberry savestates not working
fishmeck last edited by
Hi all,
I've already tried a lot and read various threads but found no solution.
I cannot create/load Amiga (600, 1200) savestates. If I create a savestate via the amiberry GUI, it is not available afterwards. I receive the message 'Statefile doesn't exist'. I have checked various config files, but cannot find any part where I can make appropriate changes. I also tried to create subfolder as I've read on other threads. Nothing is working for me.
Does anyone have an idea of what I can do?
Greetings
Fishmeck
Zing Global moderator Translator
@fishmeck Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or are you using a pre-configured image from the internet?
Have you ever tried resetting to factory settings (available through advanced settings)?