PCSX Enhanced Resolution Recalbox 9
-
Schnepel last edited by Schnepel
Hi!
I wanted to ask, if the enhanced resolution mode of the PCSX Reamerd emulator ist now back again in Recalbox 9.
I haven't found such information in the changelog.
Thanks in advance for the reply.
Cheers!
-
RustyMG last edited by
@Schnepel Hopefully, going by this thread :
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/27432/enhanced-resolution-removed-from-pcsx-rearmed-on-recalbox-8-1/10
-
lucinda last edited by
@Schnepel Yes, it's work now !
-
Schnepel last edited by
Perfekt! Thanks a lot for the information.