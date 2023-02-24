Hi All,

I hope all is well

I would like to know is it possible to boot RecalBox from a SD card using Windows 11? I have heard mixed reports. I have tried multiple different SD cards , different image tools and two different windows systems, just to rule everything out.

The error I am seeing on boot up is "Mount: mounting LABEL=RECALBOX on /boot_root failed: No such file or directory.

Am I missing something, or should I just give up

Thanks all