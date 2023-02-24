RecalBox Windows 11 & SD Card
djsim101 last edited by
Hi All,
I hope all is well
I would like to know is it possible to boot RecalBox from a SD card using Windows 11? I have heard mixed reports. I have tried multiple different SD cards , different image tools and two different windows systems, just to rule everything out.
The error I am seeing on boot up is "Mount: mounting LABEL=RECALBOX on /boot_root failed: No such file or directory.
Am I missing something, or should I just give up
Thanks all
RustyMG last edited by
I have my 1.4tb ROMS folder on my D drive, and just installed Recalbox on a usb stick, that stays in the back of the PC out of sight when I want Recalbox to boot up, and I just unplug it when I want Windows to boot so I can play regular PC games.