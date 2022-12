I am now using 8.1.1 on a rpi4, was on rpi3. My screen will not rotate. Someone else must be having the same issue using a vertical screen, I don't see any other posting on the forum on how to fix. Please direct me to it if you know it exists, sorry for being new to this forum.

I have changed my config file with:

display_rotate=1

display_hdmi_rotate=1

dislay_lcd_rotate=1

lcd_rotate=1

All have not rotated.