My recalbox does not restart and does not enter any games, how to solve this?
the following message appears. We found no emulators! Check that the directories are correct in the systems configuration file.....
I believe there was some conflict.
@MarcelodeAzevedo hi, what is your version ? pi4, PC ?
can you give us more details ?
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/3647/before-posting
@Scavy pi3
@MarcelodeAzevedo what is your sd card ? brand & class ?
@Scavy sdcard
@MarcelodeAzevedo a sandisk card ? class 10 ?
@Scavy
I opened it here and it says
raspberry 3 model b v2 2015 - scandisk - class 10
@MarcelodeAzevedo ??
You can't get out the sd card only ?
what do you mean by "i opened it". What did you open ?
Or did you buy a recalbox stuff online ?