Continued from
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/28831/are-the-mods-of-this-board-sleeping/3
Ah, so your taking it out on me and not on the People who are posting Stuff about Hummie-Dummie-Flummies or flooding the Board with Korean Span.
If you're running a Board on the Internet you have some responsibility for it, but your always (lame) excuse is "we all have lives".
So if you don’t have time to do maintenance here on this Board, why in the first place are you a Moderator here ?
It would be much easier for you if you don't be.
And if someone complains about the situation on this Board the only thing you do is threaten them, because that's the only thing you are great at.
So go ahead and kick me out, I don't care, but you will at last loose someone who's trying to help people here (at last in the German and English Part of the Board), at thing what you didn't do at all because you "had a live" and can only help French speaking people.
What's the meaning of this Board where people can asking questions about your "Product" but will never get an answer ?
After this Post I think that you will be "p**sed" again and kick me out of this Board, so I assume this is goodbye.
Well, I "have a live" to and now I have more time to do other things instead of answering question and helping people, a thing that you didn't do.
@Alvin maybe you should come down. Nobody would like to help you with reacts like yours.
@Aldébaran said in To our great Moderator:
Nobody would like to help you with reacts like yours.
I don't need any help.
The only ones who need "Help" are the Mods of this Board.
1.) They didn't do always nothing about the People posting "Hummie-Dummie-Flummie" Threads all other the Board.
2.) They don't care about People who are spamming this Board for almost 3 Days with Korean Posts.
3.) There is almost no help from them for people posting in the English or German part of this Board, but for French people there is always an answer.
What's the purpose of a Board where you can ask questions but don't get an answer ?
4.) They always claim that they "have a live" and no time to maintain this Board.
If I had no time to do something, I would think about quitting and do things that are more imported to me.
5.) They can't stand an critic at all.
If some Member complains about the situation on this Board, they did'nt take it seriously and thing about the complains, instead they assert that this Person wants to start a fight, that he insulted the Reaclbox-Team and threaten him to throw him out of the Board.
That's a nice way to remove critics.
I think, this Board is only for "show" and not for help, and the Mods don't care at all what happened here.
Dear @Alvin,
I answer to you en français parce-que je suis occupé et je n'ai pas le temps d'épiloguer et de réfléchir au sens et à la tournure de mes phrases en anglais. Oui, désolé je suis occupé à faire des travaux dans la maison.
No le sé.
Non, ce n'est pas vrai. Mais les gens ont des vies en dehors de Recalbox. Je n'ai pas besoin de développer plus que ça. De plus nous sommes bénévole. Personne n'est rémunéré, donc personne n'a d’obligation de rendement.
Ce n'est pas vrai. Sur Discord nous avons des gens qui aident en anglais, espagnol et italien. Tu aurais certainement pu aider pour l'allemand, mais ça me semble mal engagé.
Oui ça c'est vrai. D'ailleurs, cf. réponse n°2.
Ca dépend beaucoup de la façon des gens de faire remonter le problème. S'il s'y prennent comme toi, c'est sûr que l'accueil n'est pas chaleureux.
Ceci étant dit, si tu es mécontent de ton expérience avec Recalbox ou sa communauté, je peux t'orienter avec bienveillance vers d'autres distributions. Ne te prend pas la tête pour si peut et profite de la vie.
Always look on the bright side of life.
Danke.
Moi aussi je réponds en français, rien à cirer de la langue.
1/ Le forum a été mis à jour fin septembre, coupant court à tous les spams qui étaient présents. Pas besoin de faire une fixette dessus. Je viens de passer toute mon après-midi à supprimer les spams qui étaient supprimés mais visibles. J'avais autre chose à faire.
2/ Les spammeurs ont floodé à partir de 2h du matin. On est pas sur le forum 24/7. On l'a su que vers 20h le même jour, soit 18h après. Les personnes gérant l'administration et modération sont à un salon de jeux vidéos et ne pouvaient rien faire (et ont sûrement autre chose à faire que de répondre ici). Suite à ça, j'ai dû supprimer 639 messages crées à partir de 5 comptes, le tout 1 à 1 !
3/ La majorité de l'équipe est française et le logiciel est développé depuis la France dans sa grande majorité. Les autres langues sont importantes mais ne nous sont pas natives.
4/ J'ai plus le temps depuis quelques jours mais je me suis quand même sacrifié pour tes beaux yeux. Ça te suffit ou je dois en faire plus encore ?
5/ On accepte la critique mais il ne faut pas pousser non plus trop loin. Nous ne sommes pas une entreprise, on a aucun compte à rendre.
Si on est pas content, il y a d'autres distributions. Et Discord est là pour en discuter si besoin.
Je laisse ouvert, d'autres répondront aussi.
Dear @Alvin,
You opened 3 (maybe even more) post to talk (yell !) about those fake accounts.
Since you seems so experienced with those problems, why (instead of being disrespectful to a team of volunteers) don't you propose a solution ? I'm sure if this is so easy to take care of those, you don't mind to share your solutions ?
-
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
@Alvin you may think what you want. In fact i absolutly don't care about it.
I can answer to people in french/english as far as i know thes langage. I don't speak german, italian or another langage, so i won't answer.
Mods are not the ONLY people who help : this forum is used by advanced recalbox users that help other ones with their own experience.
Concerning other langages, @Zing speak several langage and can help, when he's free too ! (and he's not french).
Concerning spams, you're not obliged to read them. If you read them, it's your own problem. We delete them when we're connected.
Now i've got other things to do. I prefer to help people instead of explaining basic life facts to one person.
See ya.