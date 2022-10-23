Continued from

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/28831/are-the-mods-of-this-board-sleeping/3

Ah, so your taking it out on me and not on the People who are posting Stuff about Hummie-Dummie-Flummies or flooding the Board with Korean Span.

If you're running a Board on the Internet you have some responsibility for it, but your always (lame) excuse is "we all have lives".

So if you don’t have time to do maintenance here on this Board, why in the first place are you a Moderator here ?

It would be much easier for you if you don't be.

And if someone complains about the situation on this Board the only thing you do is threaten them, because that's the only thing you are great at.

So go ahead and kick me out, I don't care, but you will at last loose someone who's trying to help people here (at last in the German and English Part of the Board), at thing what you didn't do at all because you "had a live" and can only help French speaking people.

What's the meaning of this Board where people can asking questions about your "Product" but will never get an answer ?

After this Post I think that you will be "p**sed" again and kick me out of this Board, so I assume this is goodbye.

Well, I "have a live" to and now I have more time to do other things instead of answering question and helping people, a thing that you didn't do.