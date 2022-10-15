Can't change/modify option of N64 emulator MUPEN64PLUS GLIDE64MK2
So I try to change the config :
\RECALBOX\share\system\configs\mupen64
Edit : Glide64mk2.ini
(It's the good file, because deleting it cause the game not to launch at all)
Put motionblur to 0 (fb_motionblur 0) to every game : doesn't work, at launch game says "motion blur = ON"
any other options : doesn't work.
Tryed vsync = 1, doesn't work (this seems needed for Wipeout 64)
Tryed wireframe = 1, no wireframe display
The only place I could find options to configure is this one :
https://github.com/mupen64plus/mupen64plus-video-glide64/blob/master/src/Main.cpp
and this one :
https://github.com/mupen64plus/mupen64plus-video-glide64mk2/blob/master/src/Glide64/Main.cpp
What is wrong ?
EDIT : Recalbox 8.1 of course